WILLIAMSON — Cub Scout Pack 314 of Williamson met for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic this past week, as they spent Thursday evening decorating the graves of veterans at the Fairview Cemetery in West Williamson ahead of Memorial Day.
Pack leader T.G. Kania said he thought this was the perfect chance for the group to meet and be able to learn some local history and honor veterans, all while practicing social distancing.
Scouts walked the 120-plus-year-old cemetery, which is high upon two hillsides in the West End of Williamson. Scouts also learned about Antoine August Michel Gaujot, a Williamson native who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his bravery in the Philippine Insurrection in December 1899 and is buried at the Fairview Cemetery.
The old graveyard was looking good ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend as the Williamson City Council recently approved the hiring of a new contracting company to take care of the grounds at the Fairview Cemetery.
Councilman Randy Price said Calvary Commercial Property Care, LLC, was hired at a special meeting earlier this month.
Price said the contract between Calvary Commercial and the city was not prepared until May 11, which left the crew of three men with less than two weeks to get the graveyard prepared for the Memorial Day holiday. He said he was very pleased with the work they were able to accomplish in a short amount of time.
In July 2019, two residents approached city council and requested for upkeep and repairs to be made to the cemetery, which was the burial site of several family members.
Price said he and the rest of the council decided to keep a closer eye on the upkeep of the cemetery, which is the reason they decided to hire a new contractor this year.
Price said that the city is paying Calvary Commercial $1,000 a month to take care of the grounds, which is $200 less than what they were paying the previous contractor.