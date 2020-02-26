WILLIAMSON — Campbellsville University associate professor of business Dr. William “Bill” Adams was the guest speaker at a business luncheon workshop that was hosted by the school Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Williamson Memorial Hospital.
Adams addressed the local business men and women with the topic of “ethics in business.”
Adams, who has a doctorate from Capella University, discussed ethical leadership, ethical communication, culture surrounding business and how businesses can use ethics to succeed.
Special project director Josh Switzer spoke about CU’s Christian Ministry Certificate Program that will be offered starting March 9 at a satellite campus at the old Williamson High School property.
CU’s Christian Ministry Certificate provides a strong foundation in theology as students will explore the biblical, historical and practical fundamentals of ministry work and can enhance your career in areas such as ministry, mission or church administration.
“People have asked, ‘Why theology?’ Well there are a couple of reasons,” Switzer said. “First, it fits the mission here. And second, it complements what our friends at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College are doing. You see, what we didn’t want to be coming in was a bunch of competition. What we want to do is to be a part of that solution, and that means helping to round out the education spectrum.
“Southern does a good job, they are wonderful to have. Anytime you can have a community college presence in your community, you should be thankful for it. So what we want to do is come in and offer the rest of that, the gaps fill in the holes.”
Switzer said that they needed a minimum of 10 students to enroll to be able to start a class at the Williamson campus. Each course is taught online, but instructors would occasionally be in Williamson to offer face-to-face instruction.
The length of the program is 27 credit hours with no general education requirements. Students have to complete nine courses to obtain the certificate. Each course lasts a duration of eight weeks, and tuition is $550 per month. Financial aid is available, and all credit hours are transferable.
Joe Lycan, who is a member of the group who owns the old WHS property where CU will be housed, said he is personally willing to sponsor a couple of students to help Campbellsville get started in Williamson. He implored other residents in attendance to “reach deep” and do the same.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,000 students offering more than 90 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.
The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville, Liberty, and Albany with Kentucky instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, and nationally in Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay, Jacksonville, Florida, and Chicago. They are also working on opening an off-campus center in Huntington.
For more information, contact the Dean of the School of Theology Dr. John Hurtgen at 270-789-5077 or jehurtgen@campbelsville.edu.
Interested students can also contact Cheryl Lycan at 606-794-5607 or calycan@campbellsville.edu.