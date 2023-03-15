Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central Students Gather Donations for Tug Valley Women's Shelter
Mingo Central High student gathered materials to help stock needed items for the Tug Valley Women’s Shelter.

 Heather Wolford | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Sheepdog Law and Public Safety CTE Program at Mingo Central High School are working on a community service project for SkillsUSA to gather material for the Tug Valley Women’s Shelter.

According to the SkillsUSA.org website, “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Skills USA helps each student excel. They provide educational programs, events, and competitions that support career and technical education in the nation’s classrooms.”

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

