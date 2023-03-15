WILLIAMSON — The Sheepdog Law and Public Safety CTE Program at Mingo Central High School are working on a community service project for SkillsUSA to gather material for the Tug Valley Women’s Shelter.
According to the SkillsUSA.org website, “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Skills USA helps each student excel. They provide educational programs, events, and competitions that support career and technical education in the nation’s classrooms.”