Williamson — Crowds gathered last weekend in downtown Williamson for the Dirt Days Festival. Dirt Days 2023 kicked off its fourth year and ran from April 27 through 30.

The festival included many vendors and highlighted local food, over 500 miles of trail riding in two states, a parade, mud pit, dirt drag racing and more.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

