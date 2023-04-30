Williamson — Crowds gathered last weekend in downtown Williamson for the Dirt Days Festival. Dirt Days 2023 kicked off its fourth year and ran from April 27 through 30.
The festival included many vendors and highlighted local food, over 500 miles of trail riding in two states, a parade, mud pit, dirt drag racing and more.
Local Country music favorite Josh Addair and other acts including The Thomas Jude band, Alex Blankenship and Keith Rife performed. Fireworks followed at the end of the musical performance.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the event keeps growing each year.
“Another successful Dirt Days Event for the record,” Hatfield said. “The riders from our community and from around the country enjoyed and reported a great time. Our vendors, whom are both local and some who travel miles to attend Dirt Days, are very happy with the turnout and their sales. All visitors to Dirt Days enjoyed seeing our streets and sidewalks full of families and friends. The sights, sounds and tastes of our ever-growing annual event is only getting better each passing year.”
Next year Dirt Days will be held May 2-4, 2024.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.