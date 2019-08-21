WILLIAMSON - Crossfit Experior held its second annual Kids Obstacle course in West Williamson on Saturday and saw another good turnout this year.
Youngsters between the ages of 3-13 lined up at the start of the floodwall in West End and completed the fitness course, which included burpee stations, a rope climb and monkey bars.
Then they went to the West End softball park, where the obstacle course was set up with numerous stations including an army crawl, log carry, tire flip, a weighted sled pull, a rock wall climb and capped off with a slip 'n slide at the finish line.
Participants received a free T-shirt and a medal and were treated to a free cookout at the end. Williamson Health and Wellness and City Insurance also sponsored the event.
- Williamson Daily News