Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

croaff sworn in.jpg

Yogi Croaff, center, was sworn in as Mingo County clerk by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom, left. Croaff began serving his term on Dec. 1.

 Submitted photo

Larry “Yogi” Croaff was recently sworn in as the new clerk of Mingo County after his victory in the general election last month. He began serving his term on Dec. 1. It will be shortened two-year term, as he took over for Judy Harvey, who was appointed to the position of clerk in 2018 after then-Clerk “Big” Jim Hatfield resigned due to health reasons. Croaff was sworn in in front of family and friends at the UMWA Local 1440 Union Hall in Matewan by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom.