Larry “Yogi” Croaff was recently sworn in as the new clerk of Mingo County after his victory in the general election last month. He began serving his term on Dec. 1. It will be shortened two-year term, as he took over for Judy Harvey, who was appointed to the position of clerk in 2018 after then-Clerk “Big” Jim Hatfield resigned due to health reasons. Croaff was sworn in in front of family and friends at the UMWA Local 1440 Union Hall in Matewan by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom.
Latest News
- Police Roundup: Williamson man charged with sexual assault
- With economic impact of pandemic, Gatti's Pizza of Logan closes its doors
- New information on man missing since Sept. 20
- Tug Valley High AP program continues growth
- This week in West Virginia history
- Laszewski, Irish hold on for first win at Kentucky, 64-63
- Belfry's offense sputters in semifinals loss to Ashland
- May tabbed First Team All-State on gridiron for second straight season
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- KELLY MARGARET PRICE
- Police Roundup: Third suspect charged in West End break-in
- DEAN FRANCIS
- CAREY STEVENS
- Lenore man accused of shooting wife in back of the head
- LENA FAYE HATFIELD
- Yoga studio opens in Williamson
- COVID-19 surges past 1,100 total cases in Mingo
- Dwight Williamson: Mary's life and death showed shortcomings of our approach to substance abuse
- GARY PERDUE
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.