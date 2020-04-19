KERMIT — Firefighters and Search & Rescue personnel continue looking for a man who disappeared in the Kermit area of Mingo County after he jumped into the Tug River to evade police late Saturday night, according to a press release issued on Sunday from Mingo County Emergency Management.
Mingo County Sheriff Deputies & Kermit Police Officers say Arnold "Birdie" Mills, 28, of Inez, Kentucky went missing around 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. He was last seen in the area of Tug River, near the bridge that connects Kermit with Martin County, Kentucky.
Mills is described as a 28 year old male, standing approximately 5'9", weighing approximately 170 lbs, with hazel eyes. Mills is described as having tattoos on his neck reading "Shawn Ryan" as well as several others in various places on his body.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Mills was involved with a police pursuit in Martin County before fleeing into Mingo County. Mills was said to have abandoned the vehicle and continued to flee on foot. He was said to have jumped into Tug River, which is where officers lost sight of him.
The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department Search & Rescue crews have been actively searching for Mills since late Saturday night.
Anyone that has seen Mills or know of his whereabouts are asked to please dial 9-1-1 or Mingo County Emergency Management's non-emergency line at (304) 235-8551.