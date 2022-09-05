DELBARATON — Crews responded to a vehicle fire on Horsepen Mountain over the weekend, according to a statement from the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.
On Saturday, Sept 3, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department members were alerted by Mingo 911 of reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 52 on the Delbarton side of Horsepen Mountain just before 8 p.m.
Crews reported once on the scene that there was a fully involved vehicle fire involving a pickup truck that was carrying a large quantity of items in the bed. Firefighters advised Mingo 911 that Horsepen Mountain would be closed “for the foreseeable future” Saturday while they worked to contain the blaze.
A 1.75-inch attack line was placed into service. The attack was marginally effective, and it was determined that the fuel tank on the vehicle was ruptured and burning the contents from within. Firefighter then used a foam induction system to provide better extinguishing capabilities.
The fire was extinguished, and the vehicle was turned over to Goodwill Motor Company & Wrecker service. Horesepen Mountain reopened to traffic about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
