Crews responded to a vehicle fire on Horsepen Mountain Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Courtesy of Goodwill Motor Company & Wrecker service

DELBARATON — Crews responded to a vehicle fire on Horsepen Mountain over the weekend, according to a statement from the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.

On Saturday, Sept 3, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department members were alerted by Mingo 911 of reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 52 on the Delbarton side of Horsepen Mountain just before 8 p.m.

