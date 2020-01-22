CHARLESTON — Cathy Justice, first lady of West Virginia, has invited 11th-graders in West Virginia to participate in the Create a Quarter for West Virginia contest in honor of Presidents Day in February.
For this contest, all high school juniors attending public and private schools in the state are invited to participate. Eligible students are encouraged to study the history of Presidents Day, celebrated in honor of George Washington’s birthday, and then recreate the reverse side of the West Virginia state quarter in an artistic way.
Students are encouraged to use painting, drawing and other art mediums to create the reverse of the West Virginia quarter. Students may also design the reverse sides of their quarters digitally.
Quarter designs must include the following:
- State name (“West Virginia” and the year West Virginia became a state, “1863”).
- The location in West Virginia being depicted in the artwork.
- The current year (“2020” and the Latin phrase, “E PLURIBUS UNUM”).
Students are encouraged to create a design large enough to see details clearly. All designs must be original and fit on standard 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper. A copy of the design must be scanned and emailed to first.lady@wv.gov by Feb. 7. Students must also include their name, school name, county, phone number, teacher name and teacher email. Gift cards will be awarded for winning designs.
For more information, contact Katie Speece at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.