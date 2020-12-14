The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Mingo County with more than 1,100 total positive cases found in county residents since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
As of Monday afternoon according to the West Virginia COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 13,325 tests have been administered in Mingo County with 1,132 positive results.
As of press time, 288 cases are considered active in the county while a total of 825 people have recovered. The county has recorded 19 deaths.
From Monday, Dec. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 13, 78 new cases were added to the totals, according to the WV DHHR Dashboard.
Students in the Mingo School system remain in virtual schooling this week after the county was listed as an orange county on Saturday’s West Virginia Department of Education School alert system map.
Mingo received an orange designation due to positivity rate of 7.34% on Saturday while the infection rate was 43.30. On Monday, the infection rate had climbed to 47.57 while the positivity rate raised only slightly to 7.36%.
Statewide as of press time Monday, there have been a total of 64,394 COVID-19 cases reported with 978 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The Mingo County Health Department urges the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and obey all governor’s executive orders.
The Mingo County Health Department and the West Virginia National Guard are offering free COVID-19 testing sites across the county.
A free testing site is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department and from from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
Free testing is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Health and Wellness Center and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Town Hall in Kermit.
Hurley Drug Store in downtown Williamson also offers daily free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For locations and times of other testing sites, visit the health department Facebook page.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions, you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.