MINGO COUNTY — As COVID-19 numbers elevate in southern West Virginia, the spread of the virus in Mingo County is rising, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
While Mingo County showed a six-day uptick in active cases, on Sunday the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard displayed a slight decline.
On July 26, there were 46 active cases in Mingo County and a daily percent positivity of 13.33 % with an upward trend showed via the dashboard peaking at 55 on July 30. On Aug. 1 the active case count stood at 52 with a zero daily percent positivity.
There were no COVID-19 related deaths in Mingo County during that same time period.
Since February 2020, Mingo County has seen 1,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 875 probable cases and 44 deaths, while as of Aug. 1, 2,726 of those confirmed and probable cases have recovered.
The demographic of ages 50-59 represent the most people tested in the county at 15.60 % and 1,626 people aged 65-74 represent the largest vaccinated group of Mingo County citizens.
When COVID-19 spread is substantial or high, it is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control that among other things:
- All people over the age of 2 who are able to wear a mask, wear one in indoor public spaces, including fully immunized individuals.
- People with respiratory symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including common symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue or cough and other previously described symptoms of COVID-19, should be tested, including symptomatic immunized people and immunized people who have had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 three to five days after contact.
- Follow all directions of health department disease investigators and contact tracers regarding isolation and quarantine.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.