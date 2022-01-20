WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Commission voted to close the courthouse Friday, January 21 during a special session Thursday.
The courthouse and annex will be closed Friday for cleaning and sanitation. The Commission announced in a Facebook post this would also include the closure of the Mingo County Clerk’s office, and that in-person election filing will resume Monday.
Also during the emergency session, the commission voted to re-instate previous COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Only two people will be allowed in any courthouse office at a time to conduct business. If individuals decline to wear a mask, only one person will be allowed in each office at a time.