mingo courthouse.jpg

The Mingo County Courthouse is pictured in downtown Williamson.

 File photo/HD Media

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Commission voted to close the courthouse Friday, January 21 during a special session Thursday.

The courthouse and annex will be closed Friday for cleaning and sanitation. The Commission announced in a Facebook post this would also include the closure of the Mingo County Clerk’s office, and that in-person election filing will resume Monday.

Also during the emergency session, the commission voted to re-instate previous COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Only two people will be allowed in any courthouse office at a time to conduct business. If individuals decline to wear a mask, only one person will be allowed in each office at a time.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.

