PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky couple who is well known to law enforcement on both sides of the Tug Fork River were recently sentenced to time in prison on drug trafficking charges.
Joshua Marian, 33, and Charity Workman, 28, both of Aflex, were arrested by the Kentucky State Police in April after law enforcement received a tip that drugs were being sold at the Appalachian Plaza in Goody, Kentucky.
Both Marian and Workman pled guilty in Pike County Circuit Court in November, with Marian pleading guilty to trafficking both methamphetamine and heroin while Workman pled guilty to trafficking meth and drug possession.
A sentencing hearing was held Wednesday, Jan. 6, and Marian received five years in prison and Workman was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.
Marian and Workman were each charged with daytime burglary, destruction of property and conspiracy by the Williamson Police Department in 2019, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. Marian also has pending charges of delivery of a controlled substance after he was arrested by WPD on June 3.
Both Marian and Workman remain in the Pike County Detention Center.