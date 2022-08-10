GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
The officer made contact with the victim, who stated they had gone to the home of Travis Abbott, 30 of Gilbert. The victim claimed once there, Abbott and his girlfriend — Hannah Perry, 23 of Mount Gay — held them at gunpoint and would not let them leave.
According to the complaint, Abbott and Perry reportedly beat the victim with a wooden axe handle before Abbott reportedly put a gun into their mouth. The victim claimed they made several attempts to leave the residence but were unable to.
Abbott and Perry are each charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of kidnapping.
Abbott is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to magistrate court records. Perry is also being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond, according to magistrate court records.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.