WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission is set to receive its reimbursement request for an election-related grant despite the application deadline being missed earlier this year.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office sent a letter to the Commission Sept. 9 stating the amount of $19,707.62 would be provided to the county.
“I am pleased to notify you that your request for grant funding under the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA) for the purposes of improving the administration of federal election by enhancing election technology was approved by the Secretary of State on Sept. 9, 2022,” stated the letter addressed from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office.
The Mingo County Commission was made aware of the missed deadline during its regular meeting July 19, when the HAVA reimbursement request in the amount of $20,518.98 was presented for signature.
According to Leigh Ann Ray, grants coordinator and project manager, the money was used to cover part-time employees who were brought in to help with the lengthy redistricting process ahead of the primary election.
After the commission approved signing the reimbursement request in July, the commissioners were informed that the potential amount to be received would depend on what grant funding remained at the Secretary of State’s Office after counties who had met the deadline received their portions.
She said at the time that the deadline for submitting the request was July 11, but that they had been told by the office that they could still submit.
As the grant was reimbursement-based, the funds had already been expended by the county.
The Mingo County Clerk’s Office provided the Williamson Daily News with a copy of the award letter, which stated the funds were a reimbursement for the payroll funds previously expended by the county.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.