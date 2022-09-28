Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission is set to receive its reimbursement request for an election-related grant despite the application deadline being missed earlier this year.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office sent a letter to the Commission Sept. 9 stating the amount of $19,707.62 would be provided to the county.

