WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission could potentially be out $20,000 after the Mingo County Clerk’s office missed an email containing a reimbursement request deadline for an election-related grant.
Leigh Ann Ray, grants coordinator and project manager, presented the HAVA grant reimbursement request to be sent to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office during the commission’s July 19 meeting. The $20,518.98 was used to cover part-time employees who were brought in to help with the lengthy redistricting process ahead of the primary election.
“This was in conjunction with redistricting,” Ray said. “A few months back, you approved the clerk’s office to hire extra people at a rate of $10 per hour temporary part time to help with that, and this is a reimbursement request for that money that was spent on that project.”
After the commission approved signing the reimbursement request, however, commission president Thomas Taylor asked if there was an issue with this reimbursement because he had been informed somewhat of the issue and asked Ray to let the other commissioners know what had happened.
Ray said while she was the one who worked on the application, she was not the point of contacted listed on the application because the Secretary of State’s office tends to automatically go through the County Clerk’s office, since there are counties who do not have grant coordinators on staff.
“An email to the clerk’s office somehow got lost,” Ray said. “Neither Tina Lockard nor I were copied on that email from the Secretary of State’s office because they generally just deal with the Clerk’s office. And somehow or another that email got overlooked, and we have actually missed the deadline on this reimbursement.”
Ray said she and Lockard, who also works in the Mingo County Commission office, were not made aware of the deadline until the day of on July 11.
“The guy that we usually deal with has moved to a new division,” Lockard said. “He’s no longer in that division.”
Commissioner Diann Hannah questioned why the state did not copy Ray on the information and asked whether the deadline for reimbursement requests was on the application she filled out. Ray again said she was not made aware of the deadline until the day of.
“To simplify, the clerk’s office was notified in plenty of time, but it didn’t get brought to you all until the day of the deadline,” Taylor said.
Ray said she had been in contact with the Secretary of State’s office and that they told her the request could still be submitted, but there was no guarantee that funds would be available to cover the costs in full. Essentially, the county may receive all of the requested amount, part of it or nothing at all depending on the funds that remain after the other counties who returned their requests before the deadline receive their funds.
Ray said she spoke with Angie Browning from the clerk’s office who said the email was overlooked and apologized for the error. Taylor said no matter the outcome, the issue needs to be addressed and steps need to be taken to see if the process can be streamlined to ensure that Ray is copied onto the grant information emails to ensure the issue doesn’t happen again.
As it is a reimbursement-based grant, the funds have already been spent by the county.
