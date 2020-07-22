Mingo County’s two high schools finally held their 2020 commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday of this past week, after the events were postponed over two months due to limitations from COVID-19.
Graduating students at Mingo Central and Tug Valley high schools finally made that long-awaited walk across the stage and received their diplomas at ceremonies on their respective football fields. The ceremonies placed graduates in chairs six feet apart on the field, and each student was limited to only four attendees each. Williamson Health and Wellness Center was on hand passing out free water bottles to graduates and attendees to help beat the heat, while ARH Hospital provided a bottle of hand sanitizer to each attending graduate.