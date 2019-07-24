Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith recently approached the Mingo County Commission asking for two new cruisers for the sheriff's department.
Smith said he would like to see the county purchase two new cruisers each year, which he says would save money in the long run. He said it costs the county $348 per month in upkeep to the older cruisers, which see a lot of mileage and wear and tear each year.
"I think we should have a long-term plan to purchase one to two cruisers per year," Smith said. "I think it would be beneficial for the county."
If the plan works out, funding would come from several sources. Some funding would be provided from the sheriff's department budget, some from insurance money where one cruiser was totaled and possibly some funding would come from federal grants.
County grant coordinator Leigh Ann Ray said she has already been looking into grants to help pay for cruisers. However, she said it would be at least two months before the county would find out. Two new police cruisers would cost approximately $66,000. That is without emergency light bars and some other equipment.
After much discussion, Commissioner Greg "Hootie" Smith made a motion to take the request under advisement and hopefully work toward a resolution. Commissioners Thomas Taylor and Diann Hannah also voted yes.
In other action by the commission:
n Appointed Darrin McCormick to the Solid Waste Authority board. He will replace the position left vacant by the late Joe Hatfield.
n Appointed Mike Williamson to the Mingo County Airport Authority Board. Commissioner Diann Hannah resigned from this board and was replaced by commissioner Hootie Smith.
n Signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mingo County School system to place two resource officers (deputies) in each of the county's two high schools. Superintendent Don Spence was in attendance for this action.
n Signed a proclamation for National Health Center Week at the request of the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
n Accepted the retirement of Angie Tiller from the County Clerk's office, and Beth Cisco resigned from the mapping office. They named Amanda Starr as the primary mapping coordinator with Angie Browning and Pam Crum in the County Clerk's office to be secondary for mapping/addressing work.
n Two temporary bailiffs, Shane Justice and Zach Curry were switched to the sheriff's office to be stationed in the holding cell area for the fiscal year 2020 and kept C.J. Sammons as a temporary bailiff for an additional 90 days.
n Received an update on grants from Ray.