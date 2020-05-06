WILLIAMSON — The two Democratic candidates seeking the open county commission seat in Mingo County are making their case to voters ahead of the June 9 primary election.
Incumbent Greg “Hootie” Smith of Williamson is seeking retain his seat while challenger Johnny Nick Hager of Dingess is looking bring change to Mingo County.
Smith, who is finishing up his third term as a county commissioner after first being elected in 2002, said he is seeking a fourth term because he thinks his experience and education can be a help during the tough times that are following the downturn of the coal industry.
“It’s not just been Mingo County, the whole state has had its challenges with the economy,” Smith said. “With the coal industry going down, it’s been devastating for the whole economy in the state of West Virginia, especially in the coalfields. One of the reasons I decided to run for election is that I think I can be helpful with my education and experience because these tough times require tough decisions.”
Smith said the county has been able to maintain balanced budgets and stay in the black.
He said the county has built up a $1.1 million rainy day fund, and they have secured $2.3 million worth of economic development money, which he hopes will be used to leverage federal and state funds to try to diversify the economy.
“We are bringing in more and more people here in the area through the Hatfield and McCoy Trails, and our county’s heritage — through the Hatfield McCoy Feud, the Mine Wars, the town of Matewan — we’ve got a lot of heritage, and we are really a tourism jewel,” Smith said. “But people want other things to do while they are riding the trails, and I’m hoping that we can invest this $2.3 million wisely and leverage it for other funds to bring those attractions.”
Smith is a lifelong native of Mingo County, graduating from Williamson High School and then Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He went to law school at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, and began officially practicing law in 1996.
He started his own business in 1998 and has previously served as assistant prosecuting attorney in Mingo County and attorney for the City of Williamson.
Hager, who is 25 years old, is trying his hand in politics for the first time.
“I wanted to make change. I’ve started all of these committees and organizations over here on Dingess to try and help my community, but Mingo County just keeps getting worse and worse,” Hager said. “People keep leaving the county, our roadsides continue to get worse, our parks continue to get closed down. So I decided if I wanted to make a change, run, don’t just sit at home and complain about it. Tell people what you want to do, talk to the people and see what the needs of each community in Mingo County is.”
Hager is a 2012 graduate of Tug Valley High School and a 2018 graduate of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, obtaining an associate’s degree with aspirations of being a teacher.
He currently works full time as a bus driver for Mingo County Schools and part time at Jaime’s Family Restaurant in Dingess.
He says he has been a community organizer for more than 10 years and currently serves as the president of the Dingess Action Committee, which organizes several events for the Dingess community every year, and president of the Dingess Buddy League.
Hager said if elected he would like to create community action committees throughout Mingo County, revamp the county’s lands to create good paying jobs, remove abandoned dwellings throughout the county, open up the county’s closed parks, work to bring more drug rehabilitation options to Mingo County and continue to promote the county’s tourism.
“We have to keep promoting tourism with the Hatfield and McCoy Trail system as well as our abundance of history from the Hatfield and McCoy Feud to the Dingess Tunnel,” Hager said. “Pigeon Forge in Tennessee makes millions off of our feuds here in Mingo County.”
Hager said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing that followed, he campaigned throughout Mingo County and said that the majority of the citizens want to see change and said the county was heading down a “dangerous path.”
“I’m not perfect and will never claim to be perfect, but as county commissioner I will always have the people at heart,” Hager said. “I’m not a lifetime politician, I’m just starting out ... But I’ve always helped my community, and as Mingo County commissioner I’ll always help Mingo County, that’s a promise.”
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Gavin Joe Smith of Gilbert in November’s general election.
The county commission works to maintain and oversee the management of the county, which can include internal police and fiscal affairs; maintain and construct waterworks, sewage disposal plans and sidewalks; levy for the operation of fire prevention, manage the county budget; authority to construct and maintain county transportation, parking and other public facilities; award grants from levy dollars; establish emergency communications towers and phone systems; and managing elections within the county.
Three county commissioners serve staggered six-year terms, and the current salary for a commissioner in Mingo County is $41,395. The current Mingo County commissioners are Smith and Democrats Dianne Hannah and Thomas Taylor.
Due to the novel coronavirus, West Virginia’s primary election has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9, nearly a month after its original date of May 12.