WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Clerk is urging voters to check their information ahead of the Tuesday, May 10, primary.
Clerk Larry “Yogi” Croaff said with the recent redistricting, he wants to ensure voters know what precinct they are in and where their polling place is.
“I want everybody to make sure they check their address and what precinct they are in before they vote,” Croaff said. “Know ahead of time where you vote at.”
Croaff said anyone who wants to update their voter information, including any party affiliation changes, needs to do so by Tuesday, April 19. That is also the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary.
Croaff said those who are unaffiliated should also keep in mind for the primary that they will have to request a ballot at the polls if they want to vote in a specific party’s primary election. He said people often are not aware that poll workers legally cannot ask them if they want a specific ballot when they are not registered to a party.
“If they are nonpartisan or independent they have to request either a Democrat ballot or a Republican ballot or a Mountain Party ballot,” Croaff said. “If they don’t request it, they’re going to be given an independent ballot, which will consist of only your Board of Education races.”
Croaff said since taking office he has spent time cleaning up the voter registration records in the county, including removing 7,000 deceased individuals from the voter rolls.
Croaff said redistricting has been completed for the county, and the precincts and their polling places have been set.
Williamson District
Precinct 1: East End Towers (Williamson Fire Department temporarily due to COVID-19)
Precinct 3: Vinson Street Joyce Center
Precinct 7: Williamson Fire Department
Precinct 9: Fieldhouse
Precinct 22: Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department
Kermit-Harvey District
Precinct 44: Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department
Precinct 43: Kermit City Hall
Precinct 45: Breeden Church of God
Precinct 46: Dingess Grade School
Precinct 47: Lenore Middle School
Lee District
Precinct 26: Board of Education
Precinct 27: Carewood Center — Delbarton
Precinct 28: Carewood Center — Delbarton
Precinct 30: Ragland — Christian Fellowship Church
Precinct 41: Tug Valley High School
Precinct 48: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)
Precinct 49: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)
Magnolia District
Precinct 50: Delorme Bible Church
Precinct 51: Matewan Grade School
Precinct 55: Beech Creek Community Park
Precinct 56: Matewan Grade School
Precinct 57: Red Jacket Community Church
Precinct 59: Varney Community Center
Stafford District
Precinct 72: Justice (Stone Lodge)
Precinct 73: Wharncliffe (Ben Creek Community Park)
Precinct 74: Baisden (VFD)
Precinct 75: Gilbert PK-8
Precinct 76: Gilbert PK-8
Mingo County is now a part of the new first congressional district since the state lost a congressional set after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the sixth senatorial district, as well as the 29th and 34th delegate districts.
Early voting will take place Monday through Saturday, April 27 to May 7. Voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days at the Mingo County Courthouse. The primary election day is set for Tuesday, May 10.