mingo courthouse.jpg

The Mingo County Courthouse is pictured in downtown Williamson.

 File photo/HD Media

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Clerk is urging voters to check their information ahead of the Tuesday, May 10, primary.

Clerk Larry “Yogi” Croaff said with the recent redistricting, he wants to ensure voters know what precinct they are in and where their polling place is.

“I want everybody to make sure they check their address and what precinct they are in before they vote,” Croaff said. “Know ahead of time where you vote at.”

Croaff said anyone who wants to update their voter information, including any party affiliation changes, needs to do so by Tuesday, April 19. That is also the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary.

Croaff said those who are unaffiliated should also keep in mind for the primary that they will have to request a ballot at the polls if they want to vote in a specific party’s primary election. He said people often are not aware that poll workers legally cannot ask them if they want a specific ballot when they are not registered to a party.

“If they are nonpartisan or independent they have to request either a Democrat ballot or a Republican ballot or a Mountain Party ballot,” Croaff said. “If they don’t request it, they’re going to be given an independent ballot, which will consist of only your Board of Education races.”

Croaff said since taking office he has spent time cleaning up the voter registration records in the county, including removing 7,000 deceased individuals from the voter rolls.

Croaff said redistricting has been completed for the county, and the precincts and their polling places have been set.

Williamson District

Precinct 1: East End Towers (Williamson Fire Department temporarily due to COVID-19)

Precinct 3: Vinson Street Joyce Center

Precinct 7: Williamson Fire Department

Precinct 9: Fieldhouse

Precinct 22: Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department

Kermit-Harvey District

Precinct 44: Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department

Precinct 43: Kermit City Hall

Precinct 45: Breeden Church of God

Precinct 46: Dingess Grade School

Precinct 47: Lenore Middle School

Lee District

Precinct 26: Board of Education

Precinct 27: Carewood Center — Delbarton

Precinct 28: Carewood Center — Delbarton

Precinct 30: Ragland — Christian Fellowship Church

Precinct 41: Tug Valley High School

Precinct 48: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)

Precinct 49: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)

Magnolia District

Precinct 50: Delorme Bible Church

Precinct 51: Matewan Grade School

Precinct 55: Beech Creek Community Park

Precinct 56: Matewan Grade School

Precinct 57: Red Jacket Community Church

Precinct 59: Varney Community Center

Stafford District

Precinct 72: Justice (Stone Lodge)

Precinct 73: Wharncliffe (Ben Creek Community Park)

Precinct 74: Baisden (VFD)

Precinct 75: Gilbert PK-8

Precinct 76: Gilbert PK-8

Mingo County is now a part of the new first congressional district since the state lost a congressional set after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the sixth senatorial district, as well as the 29th and 34th delegate districts.

Early voting will take place Monday through Saturday, April 27 to May 7. Voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days at the Mingo County Courthouse. The primary election day is set for Tuesday, May 10.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

