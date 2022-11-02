WILLIAMSON — Legal counsel for the city of Williamson is continuing to examine a proposed ordinance to limit the number of recovery clinics within city limits.
Attorney Nathan Brown said Thursday that when dealing with certain “protected” populations, all angles need to be examined before putting a policy into place.
“When you get into certain groups and classes of people, protected classes, you have to be mindful of things such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the West Virginia Human Rights Act,” Brown said. “Under federal law, when someone is going through a rehabilitation and taking lawfully prescribed medications, that falls under the definition of disability, so you have to be cognizant of that and make sure whatever we put into place doesn’t violate these laws.”
According to the Americans with Disabilities Act National Network’s definition of disability, “a person who has a legally prescribed medication to treat their substance use disorder (such as Suboxone, Methadone or Vivitrol, etc.), and is no longer engaging in the illegal use of drugs is a person with a disability and is protected by the ADA.”
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said in a previous meeting when he proposed creation of the ordinance that it would not impact any of the clinics already opened in the city, but it would prohibit more from opening.
“If this city wants to go forward with tourism and other economic development, it is my opinion — and I hope I have the support of the council — we don’t need any more suboxone clinics, halfway houses, recovery treatment centers and the like,” Hatfield said. “We’re a town of less than 3,000, and I think by last count we have about six.”
Hatfield said this would include any entity referred to as a detoxification, substance abuse treatment center, recovery home, sober living home, drug treatment or rehabilitation center.
When Brown gave his update, Hatfield said he was hopeful that the ordinance would be ready for council consideration within the next few meetings.
Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey said he appreciates the work being put into the ordinance because of the continued issues he sees the city facing.
“There are overdoses everywhere,” Carey said Thursday. “We’ve had three today, just today. It’s a huge problem that’s just continuing. I applaud you guys for working and doing everything you can to stop this stuff. A lot of these folks that we get are not even from Williamson.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.