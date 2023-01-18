Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220907-wdn-road.jpg

Damage left behind on Vinson Street after flooding in Williamson in early August.

 Courtesy of the city of Williamson

WILLIAMSON — A councilman has sought updates on when roads in Ward Two of Williamson will be repaired, specific to Mulberry and Vinson streets.

Councilman Stuart Hight had the item placed on Thursday’s agenda so he could question Mayor Charlie Hatfield about information he said he had received from the West Virginia Department of Highways.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you