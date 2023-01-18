WILLIAMSON — A councilman has sought updates on when roads in Ward Two of Williamson will be repaired, specific to Mulberry and Vinson streets.
Councilman Stuart Hight had the item placed on Thursday’s agenda so he could question Mayor Charlie Hatfield about information he said he had received from the West Virginia Department of Highways.
“The people in Ward Two are very upset about it,” Hight said. “I’ve talked to the department of highways on this. Department of Highways informed me that they’re not going to do anything on Vinson Street or Mulberry this summer. They have no plans to do it, and the reason why they have no plans to do it is because when they do it they’re not going to come back and pave those streets for a long time, so if the city has any work that needs to be done they advised me that the city needs to be doing the work.”
The work in question includes water and sever lines and pipes in need of repair on that roadway. Hight said he was told paving could not be completed in the area until any repairs were done because they would not pave the area if it immediately needed to be taken back up for work to be done.
“I feel like it’s a shame that people in Ward Two are getting left out,” Hight said. “I feel like they’re getting left out. I feel like if the news team hadn’t come in there we’d still be left. We’ve got holes coming right back in the road where they fixed.”
Hight said the department of highways plan to do some more patching work in the area, but this is only a band aid to the problem of the roads needing completely redone.
Hatfield said he had also been in contact with the West Virginia Department of Highways who directed him to Region II for fixing the drainpipes. Hatfield said Region II has secured funds for these types of projects before, and that he is hopeful they can find funds for the city.
“Region II is getting us the money to pull up all those rusted galvanized drains on that one mile stretch from the mouth of Vinson Street all the way up to where the airport road starts,” Hatfield said. “You don’t always know if you’re going to get it, but the plans are they will and they’re trying.”
Hatfield said the biggest issue with getting work done on the roads is the fact that they are owned by the state so a timetable is out of the city’s hands. He said he sent the DOH an entire list of streets in the city that need repair, Mulberry and Vinson included.
Hatfield said the age of the city and its infrastructure also have led to the issues being faced now. At the council’s recommendation, Hatfield said he would set up a meeting with leadership in Charleston for himself and Hight to go speak with someone in person about these issues and to see what work is actually being planned and a timetable for the needs of the city and its citizens to be met.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.