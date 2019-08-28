By KENDRA MAHON
For The Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - The Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau was approved to hold Spookfest in downtown Williamson on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Thursday's regular meeting of the Williamson City Council.
Spookfest has quickly became an annual event in Williamson, last year bringing around 2,500 people to the downtown area. This year's event promises to be bigger and better with numerous vendors set to line the streets of the city, games and activities for all to enjoy, according to Wes Wilson and Tonya Webb with the Tug Valley CVB.
Webb said they were also looking into the possibility of showing a Halloween-themed movie on First Avenue near Leah's Garden.
Any vendor interested in setting up a booth for the event can contact Wilson at the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce on Second Avenue or by visiting the Tug Valley CVB Facebook page. The event will run 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
In other business,, Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey announced that the Williamson Fire Department will conduct its annual MDA Boot Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Members of the department will be located at the Harvey Street Bridge in front of Marathon and also at the intersection at BB&T bank.
The International Association of Fire Fighters has participated in the "Fill the Boot" campaign since 1954 to defeat muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening diseases.
According to Carey, the WFD has participated in the boot drive since 1973.