WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s charter clarifying language for the hiring of a new auditor.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield read through the section of the charter, including the new language that would be added. In the process, the mayor would choose the auditor with the choice being subject to council approval. The council would also work with the mayor to set salary and benefits for the position, as well as job expectations and requirements for the individual considered for the position.
The amendment will be up for a second reading at the next council meeting, and it is anticipated it will also be adopted during that meeting as well. Hatfield also recommended taking action on making an appointment at that meeting.
This action came at the recommendation of Hatfield, who said at the previous council meeting in September the city being behind on completion of its audits was precluding it from some grant opportunities.
“I hope that the city of Williamson will find that the management needs of the city would be best fulfilled by hiring a city auditor,” Hatfield said. “When I started here in 2017 we had a few more people in the office and because of budget cuts and the like we cut it down. The job of city clerk, the utility board and all that like is rather time consuming and very involving.”
Hatfield said this drop in manpower was the reason for the delays, but he thought bringing in someone to be devoted to the financial work of the city would be a good solution.
“More importantly, the city was behind on doing its audits for almost five years,” Hatfield said. “Despite using all of our resources of money, despite following the guidelines of the state’s auditor that we can only do three at a time, and it’s very lengthy.”
During its meeting Thursday, the council also tabled consideration of a proposed ordinance to limit the amount of recovery clinics within city limits. Hatfield said this was so legal counsel could have more time to “fine tune” the language.
Hatfield said at the previous meeting when he proposed creation of the ordinance that it would not impact any of the clinics already opened in the city, but it would prohibit more from opening.
“If this city wants to go forward with tourism and other economic development, it is my opinion — and I hope I have the support of the council — we don’t need any more suboxone clinics, halfway houses, recovery treatment centers and the like,” Hatfield said. “We’re a town of less than 3,000, and I think by last count we have about six.”
Hatfield said this would include any entity referred to as a detoxification, substance abuse treatment center, recovery home, sober living home, drug treatment or rehabilitation center.
The city also heard Thursday an update on its new website. The Williamson City Council approved in August a contract with local company RunyonTech to create a new website for the municipality.
Blake Runyon, owner of RunyonTech, had met with Hatfield to discuss details before bringing a contract proposal to the council. Runyon has worked with the city of Chapmanville in neighboring Logan County, for whom he still provides web services.
Runyon showed progress on the design of the page, which is nearing completion. He said he anticipates the website being ready to launch to the public at the next council meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.