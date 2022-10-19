Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s charter clarifying language for the hiring of a new auditor.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield read through the section of the charter, including the new language that would be added. In the process, the mayor would choose the auditor with the choice being subject to council approval. The council would also work with the mayor to set salary and benefits for the position, as well as job expectations and requirements for the individual considered for the position.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

