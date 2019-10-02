WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council has decided to settle an ongoing three-year-old lawsuit between the city and the city’s police department.
On Aug. 29, 2016, John Hall Jr., Joshua Tincher, Bert Gibson, Grady P. Dotson, James Spence, Jarrod Marcum and Camryn Daniels — all members of the Williamson City Police Department at the time — filed a civil suit against the city for changes in pay policy that the police said resulted in lower hourly rates.
According to the case statement acquired from Mingo County Circuit Court, before January 2016, the city paid the officers on the first and 15th day of each month, which resulted in 24 paychecks per year. Without notice, in January 2016, the city altered the frequency it paid the officers to every 14 days, which totaled to 26 paychecks per year.
As a result of the change, the suit alleges, the regular hourly rates were reduced by approximately 8% in order to account for the two additional pay periods per year, and their overtime rate was also reduced by 8%. The suit also alleges that Barry Blair, the department’s then-chief of police, and/or the city’s employees and/or agents “continuously and repeatedly altered (officers’) timesheets” resulting in the officers not receiving all wages due and owed.
The ultimate reasons the department sued the city were for breaching its duty to pay all wages due in a timely manner under the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act, and for unlawful modification of personnel policy.
Following two tumultuous discussions about the old Williamson High School property and city zoning ordinance at the regular session of the Williamson City Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, the council briefly went into executive session regarding the lawsuit. When they returned, Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced that a settlement offer had been made to the police department.
Under the offer, the city agrees to pay the department $56,000. Insurance will pay $30,000, and the department has agreed to accept the remaining $26,000 in payments of roughly $2,167 per month over a 12-month period.
Councilman Randy Price motioned to accept the offer, and the others unanimously followed. The monthly payments will begin in January 2020.