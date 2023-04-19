Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College introduced a new and featuring degree program geared toward students that are perusing a passion for cosmetology.
The program began in the Fall of 2022, SWVCTC now permits the future cosmetologist with the ability to obtain an associate degree in applied science, salon management cosmetology degree program.
The Salon Management/Cosmetology Program provides students with the knowledge and skills for a career in the cosmetology field.
The State of West Virginia requires all career and technical certificates and AAS Programs to have an industry approved end of program exam. At the end of first, second, and fourth semesters, the student may become licensed by the West Virginia Board of Examiners for barbers and cosmetologists. Each Semester requires 15 credit hours geared toward certification. The program exceeds 1,800 hours required by the Board.
“The best experience is seeing each student develop their unique creativity.” Explained Instructor Kelly warren.
Warren added, “it makes me proud to see each student reach their goals and their full potential.” Instructor Sherry Ramey added, “the best experience is meeting all new co-workers, everyone truly makes you feel like family at Southern.”
Open enrollment began on April 17. The Cosmetology Program is located on the Logan Campus, Building C, in room 105. For more information on the Southern West Virginia Community Technical College’s Associate in Applied Science Salon Management Cosmetology, contact instructional specialists Sherry Ramey at 304-896-7614 sherry.ramey@southernwv.edu or Kelly Warren at 304- 896-7430 Kelly.warren@southernwv.edu.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.