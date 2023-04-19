Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SWVCTC Cosmetology Program
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College cosmetology instructors Sherry Ramey, on the left, and Kelly Warren, are shown.

 Kelly Warren | Submitted photo

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College introduced a new and featuring degree program geared toward students that are perusing a passion for cosmetology.

The program began in the Fall of 2022, SWVCTC now permits the future cosmetologist with the ability to obtain an associate degree in applied science, salon management cosmetology degree program.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

