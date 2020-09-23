WASHINGTON, D.C. — Approximately $1 million in funding has been awarded from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in support of the Chattaroy Sewer Project in Mingo County, according to a release from the offices of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.).
The funding will address issues of stormwater and sewer runoff affecting households due to antiquated infrastructure.
“This funding is great news for Chattaroy residents,” Capito said. “The support provided through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 340 program will help improve some of the troubles the Mingo County Public Service District has been having with this wastewater system, which is outdated and in need of significant repair. As chairman of the subcommittee that oversees the Corps, I was proud to work with Congresswoman Miller to identify this project as a priority and ultimately secure this funding.”
“Upgrading infrastructure to provide our communities with modern, safe services is a critical step to creating a vibrant and revitalized Southern West Virginia,” Miller said. “This improved wastewater system will help to create a healthier and stronger Mingo County.”
Diann Hannah, Mingo County Commission president, said they appreciate the work put into the funding.
“This has been a long time coming, and we appreciate all who were instrumental in getting this project pushed through and funded,” Hannah said.