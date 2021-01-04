WILLIAMSON — Coronavirus cases in Mingo County have continued to surge in recent weeks as the month of December saw the most confirmed cases in a single month since the start of the pandemic.
According to Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Blankenship, 504 total cases of COVID-19 were found in Mingo County residents during the final calendar month of 2020.
As of 10 a.m. Monday Jan. 4, Mingo County has had a total of 1,512 cases of COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.
Recoveries are listed at 1,026 patients while 486 cases are listed as active as of Monday morning.
From Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, Mingo County reported 149 positive cases with 57 of the cases hitting the books on Jan. 1, which was a new high for total number of cases in a single day.
On the WV COVID-19 county alert system map, Mingo County remained in the red on the Sunday, Jan. 3, map with an infection rate of 90.26 and a percent positivity rate of 13.32.
Statewide as of 10 a.m. Monday, West Virginia has seen 91,886 cases of COVID-19 and 1,396 deaths.
The Mingo County Health Department announced on Monday they will begin to schedule appointments for 100 available doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those over the age of 80.
Interested Mingo County residents are asked to call 304-235-3570 and choose option 0 or 1 for the front desk and leave your name, age and phone number on the voicemail service. The health department will return the call as soon as possible and schedule an appointment.
There is no need for continual calling, according to the health department, as they will record all voicemail messages in the order received and return the call as soon as possible.
Phase 1 of the W.Va. COVID-19 Vaccination Program, which is already underway, will see vaccinations administered to hospitals, long-term care, pharmacy, community infrastructure, emergency response, public health officials, first responders, other health care employees and teachers and other sectors for critical services to state, continuity of government, associations, utilities and transport.
Phase 2 of the vaccination program will vaccinate the rest of the general population, beginning with the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.
The Mingo County Health Department urges the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and obey all governor’s executive orders.
The Mingo County Health Department and other organizations are offering free COVID-19 testing sites across the county. For locations and times of testing sites, visit the health department Facebook page.
For more information about COVID-19 visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.