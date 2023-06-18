From the New River Gorge Bridge to West Virginia’s interstate highways and modern water and sewer systems, the state’s contractors built them all in the past 100 years.
“I got to work with the generation that built West Virginia’s roads and bridges, schools and water and sewer systems. West Virginia was really just in the infancy of the interstate construction program back in the early ‘70s,” said Mike Clowser, former executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV). “And also, the water and sewer program really did not take off until 1972 with the passage of the Clean Water Act. I had the great opportunity to work with the first generation of contractors who built I-64, I-77 and I-79. They built the modern water and sewer systems.
“Over 47 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with the new generation whose job it is to, number one, maintain the infrastructure that we built, and secondly, to expand it.”
During its annual meeting set for July 6-9 at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, the CAWV plans to celebrate its 100 years and honor those who built West Virginia.
“We want to honor them and all their employees, as well as all the people they’ve employed over the years,” Clowser said.
The CAWV’s more than 470 members employ more than 20,000 West Virginians, according to Jason Pizatella, the organization’s new CEO.
“I think about 200 of those, give or take, are contractor members and the remaining balance of them are what we call associate members,” Pizatella said. “Those are members who support our contractor members, whether they be law firms, banks, insurance companies, lending institutions, engineering firms, architects, landscaping firms and equipment dealers.”
He said the CAWV is a statewide membership-based trade association supporting the construction industry.
“That’s in all facets, that is a building utility, and then our heavy highway construction as well,” Pizatella said. “A lot of states will have different associations for different categories. We’ve just had one association for West Virginia representing all facets of the industry. Whether it’s at the Legislature, whether it’s in a regulatory environment on a federal, state or local level, we do it all. We also offer networking opportunities between members so that they can meet other members that could support their businesses. I’ve only been here on the job now almost eight months and I’m still learning more every single day about what the Contractors Association means to its members and what it means to West Virginia.”
Pizatella said the July meeting will feature many activities for members and guests, along with a golf tournament and a fishing tournament in addition to the unveiling of the CAWV Centennial Book, Construction Leadership Program Class of 2023 graduation and a “Roaring ‘20s” themed reception and banquet.
Clowser added that some members will be giving presentations at the event.
“One of the things that we’re actually going to do is ask some of our members who have been around for a number of years to do a five-minute presentation on, you know, what’s their favorite memory of the industry? What’s one of the biggest accomplishments that they are most proud of? How’s the association helped them in their business,” he said.
Clowser says many generations have served the association.
“Our last year’s president was a fourth-generation contractor. Our president coming up is a second-generation contractor, and we’ve had a number of third-generation contractors,” he said. “We have presidents and officers today that came to the annual event since they were 5, 6, or 7 years old. They have grown up in the association and now they’re the leaders. We still have upcoming future leaders that have been part of this organization all their lives. So we were going to basically ask them to share with the other members who maybe are new, you know, what’s the significance of this? Why is this association relevant?”
Clowser said the association’s 100-year history involves combining road builders and building contractors.
“We have two organizations that we represent. One is the Associated General Contractors of America, AGC of America, and then also the American Road and Transportation Builders Association [ARTBA],” he explained. “The first association was the West Virginia Road Builders Association, because it was all road builders, and so they affiliated early on with ARTBA. Back then it was the American Road Builders Association and also AGC. Then over the years, they changed. They changed their name to West Virginia Contractors Association, which was road builders. And then in 1939, AGC of West Virginia formed and that was building contractors. So those two operated separately up until 1970 and that’s what created the Contractors Association of West Virginia.”
Orders Construction Company in St. Albans has been with the association for four generations.
Bob Orders Jr. is CEO of Orders and a third-generation contractor. His son, Nate, a fourth-generation contractor, is current president of Orders. His father, Bob Orders Sr., was CAWV president in 1970 and he was president from 1992 to 1993. Nate Orders was the most recent president from 2021 to 2022.
Orders Jr. has been a member of the CAWV board since the mid-1980s and has served on numerous committees, including the Joint Committee of the CAWV and the West Virginia Division of Highways.
“The Joint CAWV/WVDOH committee was formed over 50 years to give contractors and highway officials a conduit to discuss highway construction issues. We review specifications, new construction methods and products, state and federal regulations, funding, material shortages, and other items that affect building highways and bridges,” Orders Jr. said. “Working in a cooperative effort, the CAWV and WVDOH continually strive to build a better project at the lowest cost possible. The beneficiary of the CAWV joint committee are the taxpayers of West Virginia who pay for road construction and maintenance. The CAWV has joint committees with every state and federal contracting agency such as the School Building Authority and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Their goals include how to build better projects at a better price, again to the benefit of taxpayers who pay for construction projects.”
Orders Jr. is also proud of the CAWV scholarship program created in 1989 to help support students enrolled in civil engineering or a construction related four-year degree program in a West Virginia college or university.
“Scholarship recipients are chosen based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, financial need and a demonstrated interest in a construction related career,” he said. “The top award is now $7,000. This year, we provided over $27,500 in scholarships. Since 1990, the CAWV Scholarship Foundation has donated over $375,000 to deserving students. Jason Kitzmiller was our 2000 scholarship winner. Today, he is president of ALL Construction, a large heavy highway contractor employing over 175 employees and now a member of the CAWV board of directors.”
Orders Jr. says the company’s membership in the CAWV has directly contributed to its success.
“Many of my enduring friendships have come from my involvement with the Contractors Association of West Virginia,” he said. “I and my family are blessed to have been a part of this industry leading organization.”
For more information about the CAWV’s centennial event, visit http://www.cawv.org/events/annual-meeting.html.