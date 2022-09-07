Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July, including some structures in Pike County.

The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or eliminated access for drivers.

