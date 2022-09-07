PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Connection Church will host a free community event Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
The event will include inflatables, minute-to-win-it games and food following services at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Families are invited to attend one of these identical services and enjoy the fall fest afterward. Free flood relief items will also be made available to victims of the recent flooding.
Connection Church said it hosts communitywide events because they believe “everyone can benefit from the love of Jesus and believe events like these are especially needed during the heaviness of catastrophic events like the recent flood that ravaged local communities.”
“I love pastoring a church that is proactively helping our community during one of the most challenging times our region has ever faced,” said Pastor Rich Holmes. “Parents, children and individuals from every walk of life need one another more now than ever. And this is a great opportunity for the community to come together and find joy during a time where it might be hard to locate your joy.”
Connection Church is located at 220 South Mayo Trail in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Connection Church has been established for more than 15 years. Lead by Holmes, the church has helped the community through food distribution and gifts during holidays, as well as supporting individuals in recovery. The church also started a nonprofit corporation, the East Kentucky Dream Center, in 2018 to provide meals and clothing for those in need.