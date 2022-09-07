Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Connection Church will host a free community event Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18.

The event will include inflatables, minute-to-win-it games and food following services at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Recommended for you