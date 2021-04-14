VARNEY — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) visited Mingo County on Thursday, April 8. Stops included the Appalachian Regional Airport located near Varney and Reed’s Sprayfoam Insulation, which recently moved into the old Mingo Bottling building, and then she spoke with officials in the town of Kermit.
At the airport, Miller joined community stakeholders from the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, the Mingo County Airport Authority, the Mingo County Commission and the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission to discuss ways the airport property can be better utilized to support the local economy and promote increased business and travel to and from the region.
“It’s great to be in Mingo County today to see all the wonderful resources the region has to offer our state’s growing aerospace and manufacturing industries,” Miller said. “I am committed to getting our community the federal resources it needs to continue developing sites like the Appalachian Regional Airport, and to help bolster local businesses such as Reed’s Sprayfoam Insulation.”
At Reed’s Sprayfoam Insulation, she toured the company’s newly renovated facility and saw how the family-owned business produces spray foam insulation to service homes and businesses in the region and state.
Lastly, she met with local officials Kermit, including Mayor Charles Sparks and Fire Chief Hawkie Preece, to talk about how they can work together to improve the town’s infrastructure and strengthen the local economy.
“By supporting local projects and communities like those I saw today in Mingo County, we can revitalize our economy and make sure West Virginia gets one step closer to becoming both an aerospace and a manufacturing hub for the country and world,” Miller said.
In 2019, the Mingo County airport was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration worth $243,663 to rehabilitate the runway at the airport.