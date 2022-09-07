Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation has partnered with Microsoft Philanthropies and Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s New Heights Training program to launch a Community Skills Initiative in Mingo County.

CSI Mingo is designed to help job seekers and professionals gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy. This suite of online training and resources will be offered as part of a competition in October and can be accessed through the Community Skills Initiative website beginning in September. The site offers access to free online training courses that boost digital skills.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

