WILLIAMSON — The Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation has partnered with Microsoft Philanthropies and Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s New Heights Training program to launch a Community Skills Initiative in Mingo County.
CSI Mingo is designed to help job seekers and professionals gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy. This suite of online training and resources will be offered as part of a competition in October and can be accessed through the Community Skills Initiative website beginning in September. The site offers access to free online training courses that boost digital skills.
The cornerstone of the initiative is an Up-Skill-A-Thon competition that helps the workforce become more prepared for in-demand roles in the digital economy. The competition will run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 17 and will include $10,000 in prize money.
Microsoft launched a global skills initiative in 2020 to provide job skills training for unemployed and underemployed workers. In August 2022, Microsoft offered a soft launch of the next stage of its global skills initiative to help reach even more people.
Leasha Johnson, executive director of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, was the first to hear of the opportunity from Microsoft and helped to bring the resources to the area.
“There is $10,000 in prize money for those who participate in the online training program,” Johnson said. “My hope is that this sparks interests for families across Mingo County and that we see participation across ages.”
Elizabeth Wells will be the program lead for the Up-Skill-A-Thon in the month of October. She said she hopes to not only get the word out about how to potentially earn $10,000 in prizes, but also to make computers available to everyone at key locations for those who do not have access to computers.
“I’m excited to be a part of this initiative and help bring digital skills and learning opportunities to our community,” Wells said. “We hope to engage some influencers locally to get the word out for October. With so much prize money to offer, we want to make sure that everyone hears about it. We will also host a prize event after it wraps up to announce the winners. I hope this reaches everyone, so please share the information with your family and friends. Let’s make our community more skillful.”
Anyone can use the program, including employers or individuals.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.