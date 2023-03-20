Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON –The slogan, “Maddy Strong” represents community members coming together to support for Madalyn Newsome.

On March 4 Madalyn became ill and was hospitalized.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings