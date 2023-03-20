WILLIAMSON –The slogan, “Maddy Strong” represents community members coming together to support for Madalyn Newsome.
WILLIAMSON –The slogan, “Maddy Strong” represents community members coming together to support for Madalyn Newsome.
On March 4 Madalyn became ill and was hospitalized.
Madalyn’s mother, Crystal Starr Newsome stated, “They have been with Maddy since she was hospitalized at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on March 4. They Flew Maddy from Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center to Cabell Huntington Hospital, and then to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.”
Newsome continued, “Every hospital has been amazing to her. Our beautiful friends and family have held prayer services for Maddy at the Williamson Field House, and they dedicated the softball season to her. This was her first season on the middle school team. She’s Played soccer, volleyball, basketball, and was so excited for softball because it’s her favorite.”
Community Members gathered last Thursday, to honor Madalyn and her family for what was supposed to be her first middle school softball game.
During the softball team’s first home game, the community gathered and took a moment of silence to honor the Newsome family. Williamson Fire Department showed support with flying the American Flag held high on one of the WFD fire trucks.
Cassie Diamond, Williamson Middle School's softball coach, said it was her idea to dedicate the softball season to Maddy. "She’s such a special girl and we love her dearly. The Community has really come together in support for Maddy. The students and players have shown support by wearing Maddy’s number 12."
Diamond added that the Lady Pack won 19-4 against Matewan at their first seasonal game and dedicated the win to Maddy.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
