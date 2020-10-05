WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department and community members assisted family members in the search of a missing man who was last seen Sept. 20 in Williamson.
Charles “Chuck” Taylor, 35, is legally blind and has a mental condition, according to his family.
Police believe he is off his medication since the last documented refill was Sept. 2. He lives in the Williamson Towers apartments in East Williamson, which is where search parties combed through a two-mile radius looking for Taylor last Wednesday.
“We do know that Charles left on his own accord,” police Chief Grady Dotson said. “He left his residence around 5:01 a.m. from this building on his own accord. We do not suspect any foul play as far as someone taking him out of the building or threatening his life in any way.”
Several of Taylor’s family members traveled to Williamson on Wednesday desperate for answers. Chastity Taylor, Chuck Taylor’s sister, said she had not spoken with her brother in 13 days.
“Hopefully, we are able to find him alive, but with him being gone so long, it’s like our chances are slim,” she said. “So, if anything, we would like to find my brother’s remains so we can give him a proper burial.
“We appreciate everyone’s help, if anyone sees him, please contact me or the Williamson Police Department. My brother has a mental illness and has been off his medication, so it probably would not be a good idea to interact with him.”
Dotson said that he thinks Taylor “is not a danger to the public, but more of a danger to himself since he is off his medication.”
Joining the Williamson Police Department in the search for Charles Taylor was the Williamson Fire Department, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and a group of city officials, family members and volunteers.
Drone technology was also used during the search by local photographer Wes Wilson.
Dotson said that while Taylor did not turn up during the search that they did find some evidence and several leads and will be following up with the Charleston and Dunbar police departments.
Taylor remains missing as of press time Monday afternoon. If anyone has any information, contact the Williamson Police Department at 304-235-2570.