A community-sponsored gala was held this past weekend for students of Mingo Central High School at the historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson.
The parent-planned event was not associated with Mingo Central High School or the Mingo County School system, according to event organizers. Organizers said that COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks were performed at the door by representatives from Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health.
A parent-planned event was also held the day prior at the Event Center in Delbarton for students from Tug Valley High School.