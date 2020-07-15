Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

A community-sponsored gala was held this past weekend for students of Mingo Central High School at the historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson.

The parent-planned event was not associated with Mingo Central High School or the Mingo County School system, according to event organizers. Organizers said that COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks were performed at the door by representatives from Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health.

A parent-planned event was also held the day prior at the Event Center in Delbarton for students from Tug Valley High School.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com