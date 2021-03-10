WILLIAMSON — Mourners gathered Sunday afternoon to remember the “first lady of Williamson.”
Sabrina Hatfield, wife of Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, died Sunday, Feb. 28, following a brief battle with a rare, aggressive cancer. The mayor made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday.
“I never foresaw that I would be making a post like this one — ever,” Hatfield wrote. “Very sadly, I write to you that my precious wife, best friend, partner in all things, and soulmate, Sabrina, passed away on Sunday.”
Hatfield explained that his wife began not feeling well after Christmas, which led to an appointment with her physician on Jan. 12. A CT scan and further testing revealed she had developed a rare cancer known as leiomyosarcoma (LMS), which is a rare and aggressive form of the disease that affects soft connective tissue.
Only about 13,000 people annually are diagnosed with a sarcoma type of cancer.
Hatfield further explained that on Feb. 2, Sabrina was given a round of chemotherapy, which proved to have tough side effects. Before she was scheduled for her second dose, she wanted to visit one of her favorite places — Florida. He, along with longtime friends Tonya Webb and Alice Tackett, obliged.
After a week’s stay in Florida, the group began their drive back to West Virginia on Feb. 26. While driving through Georgia, Sabrina took a turn for the worst and was taken to a hospital in St. Marys, Georgia, then transferred to another hospital in Brunswick, Georgia, the next day.
The day after that, she passed.
At the Sunday memorial service, conducted by Pastor Jerry Shields of the Williamson First United Methodist Church on the second floor of the Williamson Fire Department, Hatfield said his wife was a private person who was not fond of much attention, but he thought some kind of memorial service was appropriate after the outpouring of condolences over the past week.
“This is no disrespect to Jerry and all of you, but Sabrina didn’t want any type of a memorial, so one day when you all meet her, you’re going to have to deal with her because she’s not going to be very happy about this,” Hatfield quipped at the service. “You’ve got a problem on your hands. I’ll deal with it the best I can of 33 years, I’ll run and duck, but … she didn’t disagree with having a memorial, I just want you to know, she was just … shy.”
The Regional Worship Center sang gospel songs “Beulah Land” and “Amazing Grace,” and Rae Siggers sang “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”
Tonya Webb and Alice Tackett also spoke about their friend.
Webb reflected on their longtime friendship and noted Sabrina’s willingness to fight even as doctors gave her a poor prognosis.
“The doctors were not very favorable and wasn’t giving her very much of a chance, but anybody in this room that knew Sabrina, she’s stubborn and she’s a fighter and she was like, ‘I don’t care if it’s a 2% or a 20% chance, I want that chance,’ and she fought it, tooth and nail, to the very end,” Webb said. “She did take a round of chemo, and that was hard on her, I’m not going to lie. Me and Alice and Charlie, all three, took turns, and it was tough to watch somebody that was so healthy months ago — she always participated in our events and supported everything that we did — to see her deteriorate that quickly broke our hearts.
“The thing that I loved so much about Sabrina was that she never was one for the spotlight,” Webb continued. “She was always a kind of behind-the-scenes girl.”
Webb was also a business partner of Sabrina Hatfield’s, the two having bought the original Williamson Memorial Hospital on College Hill in late 2020. She said she hopes to have a gift shop in the facility dedicated in Sabrina’s honor within the next year.
“She was truly a special person,” Webb said. “She never, even with her diagnosis, never complained, never cried, never wanted a pity party, and like I said, it’s just an honor for me and Alice to be able to spend that last week with her.”
Charlie Hatfield thanked the singers and several city employees — including clerk Cheri Horton, fire chief Joey Carey, police chief Grady Dotson and Veolia — for their help in putting together the service.
“I could go on and on about the wonderful things Sabrina meant to me as my soulmate,” he said. “We don’t have enough time for that, because my advice to you is if you’re fortunate enough to have your soulmate still with you, I would beg of you, advise you to, every day, thank that person for sharing their life with you, because when it hits you, it does hit you, and gosh, I hope it doesn’t, because I’ve never felt … we’ve all lost family and friends over the years and it all hurts — my dad has dementia, which hurts, mom deals with that — but when you lose someone that is your world, you’re pulled apart. So, what I’m saying to you is just make every day the best. Make every day count.”
In Sabrina’s honor, Hatfield asked donations be made to two nonprofit groups — one funding research for a cure of the LMS cancer (www.nlmsf.org/in-memoriam) and another that rescues and saves West Highland White Terriers (Westies) in distress in West Virginia (www.westierescue.stardonor.com).