LOGAN — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently held community forum interviews with its two presidential candidate finalists.
The community forums provided college staff, the professional community and the public to hear the candidates make their case for why they should be the next SWVCTC president, as well as ask questions. Due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, the forums were conducted through the Zoom video conferencing app.
Dr. Pamela Alderman was featured Wednesday, April 8, and Timothy Hood followed on Thursday, April 9.
Alderman, a lifelong resident of the Chapmanville area, graduated from SWVCTC in 1977 and worked there for 28 years, serving in various administrative and professional capacities. She currently services as the dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences, chair of the Capito Department of Nursing and professor of nursing at the University of Charleston.
Alderman noted her extensive resume and said she hopes to come back home to SWVCTC, adding that, if selected, she is ready to take the position by July 1 and plans to remain president over the long term.
During the one-hour session, Alderman fielded several questions including topics like alternative programs, updates to the school’s nursing program and economic development.
Alderman said she thinks the nursing and allied health programs at SWVCTC are the best in the state.
She said she would like to look into the college offering evening and hybrid programs, such as the successful weekend programs at the University of Charleston.
Alderman also mentioned the expansion of distance learning in the wake of COVID-19.
When asked a question about the state’s teacher shortage, she said SWVCTC needs to partner more with bigger universities like Marshall to address it.
On the topic of local economic development, Alderman said SWVCTC needs to work with local businesses, state government and study other ways people are making a living, using an example of the rising popularity of social media businesses.
“I would think we need to expand how to start new programs and be an entrepreneur, because that’s what going to bring us into keeping our young people here and growing southern West Virginia,” Alderman said.
Timothy Hood is the president of Highland Community College in northwest Illinois, a position he has held since 2015.
Prior to that, he served as that college’s vice president of academics/chief academic officer and executive vice president/CAO. Prior to Highland, he served as vice president of instruction/CAO for three years at Kaskaskia College in southern Illinois.
Hood holds bachelor’s degrees in development classes for business and industry and public relations and a master’s degree in organizational communication.
During his session, Hood also noted his extensive resume and accomplishments at Highland, which include expansion of programs and enrollment.
He said he’d like to move to southern West Virginia, where he plans to be SWVCTC’s president for the next 15 years or more if selected. He compared West Virginia to areas of Kentucky where he has lived, and said he’d like to get back to that kind of life as opposed to Illinois, a state he said is facing numerous financial issues.
In regard to economic development, Hood said he serves on four economic and workforce development boards in addition to his current position and has access to a lot of data concerning the topic.
He said college presidents, as leaders, need to be out and about in their communities instead of sitting in an office all day looking at email.
He also noted programs that involve partnerships with potential employers.
Like Alderman, Hood also discussed the emergence of distance learning and said the expansion of such programs is crucial to a college’s growth in the modern day.
In student success and enrollment, Hood said taking care of current students is just as important as recruiting new students.
“Just as important, equally as important — some would argue more important than recruiting new students is taking good care of the students that we have and that we would have gotten anyway — reducing their risk of failure, increasing retention rate, increasing completion rates is just as good, in some cases, better than bringing in new students,” Hood said.
SWVCTC’s previous president, Dr. Robert E. Gunter, announced his retirement in October 2019. Since then, the college has been led by Interim President Samuel Litteral.
The SWVCTC Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on the matter on Wednesday, April 29.