HOLDEN — Elected officials and community members came together Saturday to dedicate a memorial to the veterans who lived at 22 Holden and served from 1927 to 1965.
Charlotte Wheeler spent her childhood growing up in 22 Holden. Now living in Ironton, she’s been making the trip back home over the past year to work on completion of the project.
“We’ve been doing this about nine months,” Wheeler said. “Mostly gathering names from people in the community, people who used to live there that we could contact. We tried to get them through the VFW, but there’s no records.”
Wheeler said the spot chosen for the memorial could not have been more fitting because the cliffside it sits near was a landmark when growing up there.
“When we went on vacation or anything, when we’d come back Holden 22 is right around there,” Wheeler said. “When we’d see this rock cliff, we’d know we were home. It’s sort of our landmark.”
Wheeler said since completion of the sign she has been contacted with more names as word of the project has spread. She said they are planning an addition to the site to include more names.
“We’ve got more that are going to be added on to this,” Wheeler said. “We’re going to extend it out a little bit.”
Wheeler said being able to honor the veterans of the former community has been wonderful.
“It means everything,” Wheeler said. “We have a Facebook, and we’re very close. We just have a special bond with one another, especially by being on Facebook and keeping in touch. Everyone is cherishing this. We had a coal mine accident back in 1960. They did a memorial, and we got to thinking we need a memorial for our soldiers.”
Holden 22 as a coal camp housed 133 family homes, three boarding houses, the community church, company grocery store, furniture store, clothing store, scout cabins and a post office, according to Wheeler. She said the community also had a doctor’s office and dental office, as well as a theater and soda shop.
Wheeler said preserving history is also crucial to herself and others, because after demolition of the camp in 1965 their memories are what keeps the community alive.
“There’s no evidence that there was ever people living over there,” Wheeler said. “There is no evidence today of the community ever existing, only memories.”
The memorial was completed with assistance from the Logan County Commission, the city of Logan and various community volunteers through labor and financial support.