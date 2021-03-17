WILLIAMSON — A community cleanup event is scheduled for the Williamson area Saturday, March 20.
Organized by Christina Jewell, the cleanup is set to begin around 9 a.m. Saturday and should last around six to seven hours, according to Williamson City Councilman Ralphie Hall, who addressed the cleanup during the council’s regular session Thursday, March 11. Supplies, such as gloves and bags, will be provided to all volunteers.
According to Hall, the community cleanup effort is not just limited to Williamson, but other communities throughout Mingo County are encouraged to participate in their own cleanups as well.
“The goal is to get everybody on board, not just Williamson,” Hall said. “I see Gilbert’s been doing it. Commissioner Gavin Smith is doing an excellent job getting that cleaned up over there. A lot of it, you know, from our floods, and you don’t really know how much litter you got until you have a flood. It is what it is. Ever since I can remember, it’s been like that, but together is the only way we’re going to stop this.”
Hall said cleanup events are typically held several times throughout a year, and he hopes the waning COVID-19 cases can lead to more of them.
“A lot of people ask about spring cleanups, and we’re hoping with the COVID going down a little bit, we can get that going, because we used to do it around every April or so, so we’re hoping to have that back,” Hall said.
For more information about meeting times and location, visit the Williamson Area Community Cleanup event page on Facebook.