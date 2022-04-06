WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently selected Mingo and Logan counties as part as part of 22 areas for the Communities Local Energy Action Program (Communities LEAP). The initiative was designed to help traditional energy-producing communities create communitywide action plans that reduce local air pollution, increase energy resilience, lower utility costs and provide long-term jobs and economic opportunity, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
“DOE’s Communities LEAP program gives much-needed assistance to traditional energy-producing communities who have been hit the hardest by the energy transition,” said Manchin, who is the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The federal investment announced will help drive new economic opportunities and support new and good-paying jobs in coal communities in West Virginia. As always, I will continue to advocate for policies and funding that will revitalize communities across the Mountain State and ensure they have the tools they need to build a brighter future.”
For more information about DOE’s Communities LEAP program, visit https://www.energy.gov/communitiesLEAP/leap-communities.