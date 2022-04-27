WILLIAMSON — A recent drawdown request from the Mingo County Housing Authority has caused concern with the Mingo County Commission and its president.
Commission President Thomas Taylor said he was uncomfortable with a $50,000 drawdown request submitted April 6 for the purchase of equipment for House of Hope Food Pantry because it did not include enough detail and only listed one food pantry.
The drawdown would come from a larger $250,000 grant received by the authority. Of those funds, $50,000 is meant to assist local food banks.
Because of the lack of detail in the initial request, Taylor asked that someone from the authority be present for the regular commission meeting April 19.
Executive Director Belinda Harness said the request was prepared by staff and that it had not been reviewed by her before being sent to the commission earlier in the month.
“If the county had approved the request at its last meeting, when it would have come back to me for review, I would not have submitted it because it was not itemized,” Harness said.
Another concern Taylor had at the time of the request was the place where the equipment was requested to be purchased from, the former Bulldog Market. The Mingo County Housing Authority owned the Bulldog Market property before its sale last month.
Harness, however, contended that while the property was owned by the authority it was operated by Lighthouse Community Development. The commission’s legal counsel, Tom Ward, pointed out the concern that two members of the authority’s board are also on the board of Lighthouse Community Development, according to records from the West Virginia Secretary of State.
“When you dig in deeper it looks like one hand is feeding the other,” Taylor said. “There are lots of conflicts, and I am here to get to the bottom of it.”
Harness said while she was involved during the founding on Lighthouse Community Development, she said she now assists the organization on a volunteer basis.
The commission ultimately moved to approve the food pantry grant application, but added a stipulation that County Grant Writer and Project Manager Leigh Ray supervise all future distributions to assure state policy is met.
Taylor also questioned the structure of the Mingo County Housing Authority itself and other projects done by the authority.
“My door is always open,” Harness said. “You are more than welcome to come and see any document and ask any questions you like.”
When Taylor asked if Harness could come before the commission again to give a detailed look at the authority’s operations, Commissioner Diann Hannah said Taylor should instead attend an authority meeting. She said he could ask questions there then bring any concerns to the commission.
“If you are interested in what they are doing you need to go to their meetings,” Hannah said. “Then if you have any issues, we can bring them back here.”