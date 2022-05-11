WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Housing Authority and a grant for food pantry funding was again a hot topic of discussion for the Mingo County Commission during its meeting May 4.
Representatives from the Mingo County Housing Authority were not present during this meeting, but Commission President Thomas Taylor had again asked for the issue to be placed on the commission’s agenda.
Taylor said upon the insistence of fellow Commissioner Diann Hannah at the previous meeting, he had met with Executive Director Belinda Harness after the housing authority regular meeting for April was canceled due to a lack of quorum.
Taylor said he met with Harness and Leigh Ray, the county grant writer and project manager. Taylor said after the meetings he still had some concerns about the request that was received by the commission in April.
“After our sit-down meeting, we actually went to the Bulldog Market, and she showed us the equipment that was going to be purchased with the $50,000,” Taylor said. “There’s still yet to be a list provided to the county commission of what it actually was. There’s yet to be an appraisal of the used equipment or a fair market study to get the fair market value.”
Tom Ward, legal counsel for the commission, said he had also reached out to the community advancement and development director with questions raised during the previous meeting. He said the clarification received said that the money had to be spent on items for the pantries such as food, storage and refrigeration units.
Taylor previously said he was uncomfortable with a $50,000 drawdown request submitted April 6 for the purchase of equipment for House of Hope Food Pantry because it did not include enough detail and listed only one food pantry. The drawdown would come from a larger $250,000 grant received by the authority. Of those funds, $50,000 is meant to assist local food banks.
Taylor said he was given a list of eight food pantries operating in Mingo County. He said that in conversations with them, most had not been contacted about the grant funds being available to see what equipment was needed.
Donna Paterino, who volunteers with the Widows Mite Food Pantry in Matewan, attended the meeting Wednesday. She said she had watched the previous meeting on Facebook Live and the conversation about the food pantry grant funds had piqued her interest.
Paterino said Widows Mite had not been contacted in regard to the funds. She said that with prices continuing to rise on goods and need continuing to increase among individuals across the county, that these funds could make a meaningful impact for all the local pantries.
Taylor and Hannah again exchanged heated words in the discussion of the issue, and Hannah said she felt her fellow commissioner was addressing a moot point. She said she felt a solution had been found both from the discussion at the previous meeting with Harness and with the follow-up done by Ward.
“She clearly said in our meeting that she was not aware,” Hannah said. “She told us that she was not there, that she was out sick, another person did her paperwork. We got the solution to the problem by calling the director, right?”
Taylor said he did not feel like a true solution had been found, however, because he argued that the appearance of impropriety was a major one.
“That’s why Ms. Ray and myself further investigated this,” Taylor said. “Clerical errors do happen, but when you give us an appearance of impropriety that’s a big red flag for me right off the bat.”
Harness said previously the request was prepared by staff and claimed it had not been reviewed by her before being sent to the commission earlier in the month.
“If the county had approved the request at its last meeting, when it would have come back to me for review, I would not have submitted it because it was not itemized,” Harness said.
The commission had already previously approved for Ray to assist with the oversight of the grant moving forward to ensure guidelines are met.