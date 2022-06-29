WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission plans to interview those who have expressed interest in an upcoming vacancy on the Mingo County Solid Waste Authority.
Commission President Thomas Taylor had expressed in an interest in the commission being more involved in the board appointments it makes.
Taylor previously directed for the upcoming vacancy to be posted on social media so that anyone interested in filling it could express interest to the authority. Administrative assistant Tina Abbott said during the commission’s meting June 21 that several people had reached out about the posting.
Taylor asked Abbott to contact the authority to set up a date for interviews to fill the upcoming vacancy with the term of Ernie Sammons ending.
In other business, the commission moved to have only one meeting in the month of July.
The first meeting of the month would have fallen on the week of Independence Day, so staff asked the commission to just have one meeting but start it at an earlier time than usual as there would be a lengthy agenda. The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.
The commission also heard grant updates from coordinator Leigh Ray. She said she had met with key courthouse staff to discuss their safety concerns to see what needed to be included in the upcoming Court Security Fund grant application.
Ray said some of the items mentioned included outdoor lighting, new doors for certain areas in the courthouse and lighting for the stairwells in the annex building.
Ray said magistrate court had expressed specific concern over the stairway lights in their building because of their age. The type of lighting currently installed there automatically shuts off when it gets too hot. Ray said they are looking at including LED lights in the grant application.