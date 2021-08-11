WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission is set to conduct a special session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, to address the ongoing vacancy since the death of Commissioner Gavin Smith.
During a special session July 7, the Mingo County Commission failed to meet the original deadline to appoint a new commissioner to the vacancy.
The Mingo County Republican Executive Committee was tasked with recommending three individuals who meet the requirements to the commissioners, and they will then chose someone from that list to fill the vacancy.
During the brief session, community member Ernie Sammons came to express his interest in holding the seat and said he met the qualifications. This led Commissioner Diann Hannah to move that Sammons be appointed to the position, but Commission President Thomas Taylor did not second the motion.
Audrey Smith, the widow of Gavin Smith, was appointed for approximately one week to temporarily fill the vacancy until the original July 7 deadline.
Smith was appointed temporarily due to ongoing questions of whether or not she would be eligible for the seat.
“I would love to fill his seat, if possible,” Smith said at the time. “I am a Republican. I voted Republican. I am registered Republican now, but I did that after Gavin’s death. And if there’s a question to this rule, I’m asking that you all don’t make a decision today and that we dig deeper to see if it’s possible for me to take his seat.”
Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Duke Jewell outlined the process for filling the vacancy after Gavin Smith’s passing and continued to advise the commission through the process. According to state code, the appointee must meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 18 years old,
- Be a registered Republican for a minimum of 60 days prior to the vacancy opening,
- Be a resident of Mingo County and reside in a magisterial district not already served by Taylor (Williamson) or Hannah (Magnolia).
While Smith met the age and residency requirements, the questions about her eligibility came from the fact that she was a registered Independent until after her husband’s death. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office informed the commission they could make a temporary appointment — without the party constraint — until the July 7 deadline.
During the commission’s regular meeting Aug. 4, it was mentioned that Smith’s name was on the list from the Republican Executive Committee. Jewell said this left the commission in a gray area of whether or not she is qualified under the second section of code related to filling a vacancy once it goes to the Party Committee.
Jewell said the commission sought an expedited opinion from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and recommended that the commission table any action on filling the vacancy until either that opinion is received, or the new deadline of Aug. 11 is reached.
“One of the three names on that list was Audrey Smith,” Jewell said. “I requested, at the commission’s request, a formal request to the attorney general asking the attorney general to give us a formal legal opinion as to whether Audrey is disqualified under subsection B.”
Smith, who attended the Aug. 4 meeting, asked why her eligibility was again being questioned under the new subsection of code being followed.
“When we had the vote for the Republican party to submit three names, they gave you those names, and my name was a part of that,” Smith said. “They said they weren’t bound by the same rules that the commission was. So why does the issue of me still being Republican come about?”
When the matter is sent to the party committee, the commission typically looks at the list of three names to see if they can agree on one. If they cannot, then each remaining commissioner strikes one name from the list and whomever remains is appointed to the vacancy. Smith being qualified, therefore, would not guarantee her being appointed to the seat again.
Jewell was questioned by some in attendance on what would happen if Smith’s name was required to be stricken from the list due to qualifications. They asked specifically if the matter would have to go back to the Republican Executive Committee for another name to be chosen in place of Smith’s, but Jewell said that’s a matter that would be looked at if it had to.
The new appointee will serve in the position until the 2022 election is certified. Under state law, the unexpired term must be placed on the ballots for the next primary and general elections, meaning that if the appointee wants to serve after November they would be required to run as a candidate in next year’s elections.
Gavin Smith died June 7, which was his 64th birthday.
A resident and native of the Gilbert area, Smith was elected to the Mingo County Commission last November as a Republican, defeating longtime incumbent Greg “Hootie” Smith. He assumed the seat Jan. 1.
Just after he began his term on the commission, he became their representative to the Mingo County Airport Authority, where he worked on the continuing development of the Appalachian Regional Airport and other projects.
Smith also served as corporation president of Stacy Equipment and Repair in Gilbert.