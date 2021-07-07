WILLIAMSON — After a lengthy special session June 29, the Mingo County Commission voted to temporarily appoint Audrey Smith to the vacant seat left by the passing of her husband, Gavin Smith.
Community members packed the meeting room in the courthouse to show their support for Smith due to ongoing questions of whether she would be eligible for the appointment.
“I would love to fill his seat, if possible,” Smith said. “I am a Republican. I voted Republican. I am registered Republican now, but I did that after Gavin’s death. And if there’s a question to this rule, I’m asking that you all don’t make a decision today and that we dig deeper to see if it’s possible for me to take his seat.”
Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Duke Jewell outlined the process for filling the vacancy earlier this month and was on hand for council during the meeting.
According to state code, the appointee must meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 18 years old,
- Be a registered Republican for a minimum of 60 days prior to the vacancy opening,
Be a resident of Mingo County and reside in a magisterial district not already served by Taylor (Williamson) or Hannah (Magnolia).
While Smith met the age and residency requirements, the questions about her eligibility came from the fact that she was a registered Independent until after her husband’s death. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office informed the commission they could make a temporary appointment — without the party constraint — until the July 7 deadline.
Ultimately, the commission decided to appoint her temporarily and to consult the Attorney General’s office for an opinion. Smith was sworn in that afternoon.
The commission is required to make a permanent appointment by Wednesday, July 7. That appointee will serve in the position until the 2022 election is certified. Under state law, the unexpired term must be placed on the ballots for the next primary and general elections, meaning that if the appointee wishes to serve after November she will be required to run as a candidate in next year’s elections.
The Mingo County Commission typically meets the first Wednesday of each month, so they are expected to meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 — the date of the deadline.
Gavin Smith passed away June 7, which was his 64th birthday.
A resident and native of the Gilbert area, Smith was elected to the Mingo County Commission in November as a Republican, defeating longtime incumbent Greg “Hootie” Smith. He assumed the seat Jan. 1.
Just after he began his term on the commission, he became their representative to the Mingo County Airport Authority, where he worked on the continuing development of the Appalachian Regional Airport and other projects.
Smith also served as corporation president of Stacy Equipment and Repair in Gilbert.