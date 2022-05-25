WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission tabled a financial request from the new owners of Williamson Memorial Hospital May 17 while awaiting additional information.
Tom Ward, counsel for the commission, said he wanted to go on record during the meeting and remind the commission that he had asked for financials and other information from Williamson Health and Wellness after their presentation at the previous meeting. As of the meeting last Tuesday, Ward said he had not received anything.
David Jewell, CFO of Williamson Health and Wellness Center, came before the commissioners earlier in May to request up to $1 million in economic development funds to assist with the completion of renovations to the building.
“As you all know, back in October of 2019, Williamson Memorial Hospital Inc. filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,” Jewell said. “They actually closed their doors in April of 2020. After hearing that Pikeville Medical Center was going to bid on the hospital and close it, the board of Williamson Health and Wellness Center came in at the 11th hour to put in a bid.”
Jewell said Williamson Health and Wellness Center purchased the hospital in bankruptcy court for $3.128 million. He said after the purchase, they began seeing more work was needed on the building than initially thought.
Jewell said the center has already spent $4 million so far on upgrades. He said they anticipate the total project cost, including the funds used to purchase the facility, will be $9.8 million. Jewell said these unexpected costs came from the hospital being officially closed and now needed to meet updated safety standards from the state.
The commission directed Jewell to communicate with Ward so the request could be taken under advisement, and for a quick turnaround said they’d put the request on their next meeting agenda for May 17. No representative from Williamson Health and Wellness attended the follow-up meeting.
In other business, the commission also again tabled requests from Mingo County Emergency Services to update the CAD System and accept a bid from a new cyber security company.
Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby has presented both of these requests to the commission at a few meetings, but the cost for both have been around $25,000. State purchasing guidelines mandate that purchases at that cost must be placed out for bid and advertised.
Commissioner Diann Hannah also had questions about the contract with Soma Global, where the fine print stated that there was a monthly service fee and it was unclear whether or not this fee was included in the quoted price of $24,999.
Both items were tabled again for more questions to be answered and to allow time for Goolsby to solicit other bids for the services.
Ward said the questions raised while reviewing these two contracts had prompted him to request the commission officially adopt the state guidelines for the county’s procurement policy. He said they usually try to follow the state purchasing guidelines when making these decisions, but he felt the commission should go on record to adopt those guidelines as the county’s policy.