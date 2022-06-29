WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission tabled a financial request from the new owners of Williamson Memorial Hospital for the second time June 21 while awaiting additional information.
Tom Ward, counsel for the commission, said he still had not received financials and other information he requested from Williamson Health and Wellness in May. Commission President Thomas Taylor asked if anyone else in the office had heard from or received information from the center. As of the meeting time no one had.
Darrin McCormick, community liaison at Williamson Health and Wellness Center, told the Williamson Daily News that as of Monday the group was still continuing work on its proposals for the entities it had made requests to.
David Jewell, CFO of Williamson Health and Wellness Center, came before the commissioners earlier in May to request up to $1 million in economic development funds to assist with the completion of renovations to the building.
“As you all know, back in October of 2019, Williamson Memorial Hospital Inc. filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,” Jewell said. “They actually closed their doors in April of 2020. After hearing that Pikeville Medical Center was going to bid on the hospital and close it, the board of Williamson Health and Wellness Center came in at the 11th hour to put in a bid.”
Jewell said Williamson Health and Wellness Center purchased the hospital in bankruptcy court for $3.128 million. He said after the purchase, they began seeing more work was needed on the building than initially thought.
Jewell said the center has already spent $4 million so far on upgrades. He said they anticipate the total project cost, including the funds used to purchase the facility, will be $9.8 million. Jewell said these unexpected costs came from the hospital being officially closed and now needed to meet updated safety standards from the state.
The commission directed Jewell to communicate with Ward so the request could be taken under advisement, and for a quick turnaround said they’d put the request on their next meeting agenda for May 17. No representative from Williamson Health and Wellness attended either follow-up meeting.
Williamson Health and Wellness leadership also approached the Williamson City Council seeking a donation. Mayor Charlie Hatfield requested something in writing from the hospital detailing their request for council to review. This item has so far not appeared on another agenda since the initial presentation.