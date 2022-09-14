WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission signed the final settlement agreement for the opioid lawsuit during its meeting Sept. 7.
Attorney Tish Chafin from Chafin Law Services met with the commission in an executive session to provide information on the county’s portion of the landmark $400 million opioid lawsuit settlement announced earlier this month.
West Virginia’s cities and counties will get $400 million over 12 years from the nation’s Big Three opioid distributors. The settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson excludes Huntington and Cabell County, as they were not a part of the mass litigation, according to Chafin. The cities and counties sued the distributors accusing them of pumping pills into West Virginia and fueling the opioid epidemic.
The settlement was announced nearly a month after the lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial in circuit court after being postponed in July. A federal judge also ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims in a separate case.
Once approved by the cities and counties in the mass litigation, the $400 million will be paid over 12 years. A “front-loaded” payment will go to a fund that will be used to help battle the epidemic’s effects.
The commission made no further comment on the settlement when it returned to regular session, but approved signing of the agreement.
The city of Williamson also recently signed off on the agreement. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the council would also need to be briefed on the structure decided by the courts for spending the funds once the money starts to come in.
“Hundreds of millions of dollars will go to municipalities and county governments throughout the state,” Hatfield said in August. “That is coming to a head, and there will be other cases from this that will bring some revenue to the city. We’re not going to get into how much it is without knowing more because they still have to have court approval on cost and how they’re going to do it.”
During its meeting Sept. 7, the commission also heard from West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey about the transparency websites his office offers to counties through Project Mountaineer.
McCuskey said with COVID-19 funds coming into counties over the past two years, and now the opioid lawsuit settlement funds expected to come in, constituents are looking to counties to be transparent about where these funds are going.
Project Mountaineer is a free accounting tool offered through the State Auditor’s WV Checkbook program. It is available to county and city governments and displays financial transactions and spending of taxpayer dollars in a searchable online database.
McCuskey said his office built a transparency website for the state first, where spending of tax dollars — including the gross income of state employees — can be searched. As this information is public record, McCuskey said it makes it easier for the public and media to consume and seek answers to questions without having to file a Freedom of Information Act request.
According to the West Virginia State Auditor’s website, there are 21 counties currently participating in the program with active transparency websites, with others in the process of being built. Only two counties have declined participation — Marshall and Mercer.
Commissioner Diann Hannah asked McCuskey why he doesn’t just mandate this program for all counties to participate. McCuskey said he does have the power to do this but likes to give entities the option because it is a collaborative process. He said the counties have to provide information to his office for the site, and that he finds participation in the process is smoother when entities are doing it because they want to.
Commission President Thomas Taylor commented during the presentation that the commission does not currently have a public-facing website to provide information to the county. McCuskey said this tool is flexible enough that it can be tailored to become both the county commission’s webpage while also offering the financial database.
McCuskey asked the commission to table a vote until its next meeting, as he likes for entities to have time to think about proposals before making a decision. He said the website would take time to prepare before launch.