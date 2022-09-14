Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission signed the final settlement agreement for the opioid lawsuit during its meeting Sept. 7.

Attorney Tish Chafin from Chafin Law Services met with the commission in an executive session to provide information on the county’s portion of the landmark $400 million opioid lawsuit settlement announced earlier this month.

