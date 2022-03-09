WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding Wednesday in relation to an opioid lawsuit previously filed by multiple local government agencies across the state.
The suit was filed in 2017, according to coverage from The Herald-Dispatch. The lawsuit, filed by attorney H. Truman Chafin, accused drug wholesalers McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and Miami-Luken Inc. of intentionally and recklessly flooding the county with millions of prescription pills. Also named were Chip Rx LLC (doing business as City Center Pharmacy) and its owner, George Chapman III, as well as the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
The lawsuit sought to recover damages for the economic burden shouldered by the county, which, the lawyers write, is part of “ground zero” for the nation’s opioid epidemic.
The memorandum was approved Wednesday after an executive session with Tish Chaffin, legal counsel on the case.
The settlement will see monies allocated to local governments “based upon the (population adjusted) proportionate share of the impact of the opioid epidemic using reliable, detailed and objective national data.” This includes the amount of opioids shipped to the county, the number of opioid-related deaths that occurred in the county and the number of people who have opioid use disorder in the county.
According to the document listing allocations for each subdivision in the case, the Mingo County Commission is anticipated to receive $2,673,611 from the settlement.
Funds from this settlement will have stipulations attached, as outlined in a document from the case. Approved uses of the funds relate directly to substance use disorder treatment and prevention.
According to the memorandum, funds can also be used as restitution for past expenditures so long as the past expenditures were made for purposes that would have qualified in the approved purposes list. Up to one half of the share may be used to provide restitution for monies that were previously expended on opioid abatement activities, including law enforcement and regional jail fees.